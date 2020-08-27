 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Lionel Messi’s departure jeopardizes Barcelona’s restructuring plan

Tales Azzoni
MADRID
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during a Champions League Group F soccer match against Slavia Praha at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

The Associated Press

Lionel Messi’s surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the club’s restructuring project even before it began.

Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said it wanted to make “profound changes to the first team.”

Barcelona was basing its revamp on Messi, hoping he would help the team rebuild with new players and a new coach. But the type of changes the team began implementing may have actually turned him away.

Story continues below advertisement

Messi hasn’t been happy with club directors all season, and he apparently also didn’t like when incoming coach Ronald Koeman began telling some key players they were not in his plans.

What might have upset him the most was the decision to get rid of Luis Suarez, Messi’s longtime teammate and friend. Messi’s and Suarez’s families are close and often spend vacation time together. This year, they were seen on a boat off the coast of Ibiza enjoying the Balearic Islands.

Other players reportedly not wanted by Koeman include Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti. Spanish media said the coach intended to keep Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, but there were still doubts about the future of other players who had been with Messi for a long time.

With its aging team, Barcelona endured one of its toughest seasons, the first without a title since 2007-08. After the loss to Bayern, the club also announced a “wide-ranging” restructuring of the club. Koeman was immediately brought in to replace coach Quique Setien, and new presidential elections were called for next March.

The squad changes quickly began, but the decisions apparently were being made with the understanding that Messi would still be on the team. Both Koeman and club president Josep Bartomeu said the project revolved around the Argentina forward.

Even after the surprise burofax announcement made by Messi saying he wanted to leave after nearly 20 years with the club, Barcelona was not giving up on him. Ramon Planes, the club’s technical director, said on Wednesday that Barcelona wanted “to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history.”

Newly arrived forward Francisco Trinco, one of the many youngsters the club is counting on amid its revamping process, was hopeful he would still get to learn from Messi.

Story continues below advertisement

“Of course I want Messi to stay, but let’s see what happens,” he said after being officially introduced.

Messi hasn’t left yet, and Barcelona isn’t ready to let him go, either.

Barcelona claims the contract clause invoked by Messi – which allowed him to leave for free after the season – had already expired when he made his decision, meaning his contract wouldn’t end until June 2021. Messi will contend the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was moved back this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A lengthy legal batter would further hurt Barcelona’s restructuring project, as would Messi’s departure without any financial compensation.

With the new season a few weeks away, little is still known about what Barcelona will look like.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies