 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to extend unbeaten run in EPL to 364 days

Liverpool, England
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other Thursday as Liverpool extended its unbeaten Premier League run to a full year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United to restore its 13-point lead.

Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute by finishing off a quick attack and then exchanged passes with Sadio Mané to set up his teammate for the second goal in the 64th.

Liverpool hasn’t lost a league game in 364 days since a defeat to Manchester City that proved crucial in last year’s title race, when Juergen Klopp’s team finished a point back in second place.

Story continues below advertisement

But a first league title in 30 years is starting to look inevitable for Liverpool this year, after 19 wins from 20 games so far. Leicester is 13 points back in second place, but Liverpool also has a game in hand.

Its next league game is at Tottenham on Jan. 11.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies