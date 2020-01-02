Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to extend unbeaten run in EPL to 364 days

Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other Thursday as Liverpool extended its unbeaten Premier League run to a full year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United to restore its 13-point lead.

Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute by finishing off a quick attack and then exchanged passes with Sadio Mané to set up his teammate for the second goal in the 64th.

Liverpool hasn’t lost a league game in 364 days since a defeat to Manchester City that proved crucial in last year’s title race, when Juergen Klopp’s team finished a point back in second place.

But a first league title in 30 years is starting to look inevitable for Liverpool this year, after 19 wins from 20 games so far. Leicester is 13 points back in second place, but Liverpool also has a game in hand.

Its next league game is at Tottenham on Jan. 11.