Liverpool ensures it will stay top of Premier League for Christmas after beating Wolves 2-0

Liverpool will be top of the English Premier League at Christmas after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 thanks to goals by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on Friday.
Salah became the league’s leading scorer with 11 goals when he produced a deft flicked finish to turn in a driven cross by Fabinho in the 18th minute at rain-hit Molineux.
Salah also provided the cross that was guided in left-footed from close range by Van Dijk, capping a brilliant overall display by the Dutch centre back at both ends of the field.
Liverpool extended its unbeaten start to the league season to 18 games and ensured it cannot be toppled by Manchester City before Christmas. Second-placed City, the defending champion, trails Liverpool by four points ahead of its home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
With Liverpool looking so solid at the back and increasingly lethal going forward, questions will be asked if Juergen Klopp’s team can go through the campaign undefeated to match Arsenal’s feat in the 2003-04 season.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.