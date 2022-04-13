Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores their second goal in a 3-3 draw with Benfica on April 13, 2022.JASON CAIRNDUFF/Reuters

Liverpool didn’t need its best players to secure progress to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opted to rest stars such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and saw his backups play out a wild 3-3 draw with Benfica in the second leg of the quarter-finals to wrap up a 6-4 aggregate win.

Villarreal awaits Liverpool in the last four.

Ibrahima Konaté, one of the scorers in Liverpool’s 3-1 win in the first leg, netted another header for Klopp’s team for the first goal and Roberto Firmino added two more in the second half at Anfield.

Goncalo Ramos had made it 1-1 on the night in the 32nd minute – keeping Benfica in with the unlikeliest of chances – but Liverpool never looked like squandering its big advantage, even though substitute Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez scored goals for the visitors in the 73rd and 82nd minutes, respectively.

Liverpool stayed on course to win the competition for a seventh time and for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season. That Klopp was able to rotate so heavily after building a commanding lead in Lisbon last week should enable Liverpool to field a full-strength team against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Liverpool is into the last four for a 12th time in the European Cup or Champions League – tied for the record for an English team with Manchester United – and the first since the most recent of its six triumphs in 2019.

That felt inevitable even before Konaté leapt highest at a corner whipped in by Kostas Tsimikas to plant a header into the bottom corner, in a similar fashion to the goal he scored in Lisbon – his first both for Liverpool and in the Champions League.

Ramos’s goal had a hint of fortune about it, with the ball ricocheting to the 20-year-old forward from a tackle by Liverpool midfielder James Milner. His finish from the edge of the area was emphatic, though, flying past Alisson.

Firmino is no longer first choice for Liverpool following the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz but he staked his claim for a starting spot in the team’s big upcoming games with a double in the space of 10 minutes.

His first goal came after mistakes from goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, who fumbled as he attempted to gather a through-ball, and Jan Vertonghen, who hurried his resulting clearance. Jota drove the ball back into the middle of the area and Firmino applied the finish in the 55th.

The Brazil striker volleyed in Tsimikas’s free kick to make it 3-1 but Liverpool eased off, and Benfica took advantage by breaking the offside trap for both of its late goals.

“At one point we were 6-2 up on aggregate and maybe we relaxed,” Jota said.

Playing Benfica and Villarreal, the two outsiders in the quarter-final draw, to reach the final is pretty much a dream scenario for Liverpool, though captain Jordan Henderson was taking nothing for granted.

“They beat Juventus and Bayern Munich, two very good sides – they are a very good team in their own right,” Henderson said of Villarreal.

“It was pretty comfortable,” he said about Liverpool’s display against Benfica, “but we’re disappointed with the goals we conceded.”

City hang on to oust Atletico

In the end, it was Pep Guardiola getting the better of Diego Simeone in the battle of contrasting styles in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid couldn’t find a spark for its struggling attack and was held to a 0-0 draw by Guardiola’s Manchester City on Wednesday in a game that featured more heated exchanges and rough fouls than clear-cut chances and fluid play.

The result put City through to the semi-finals thanks to its 1-0 win in the first leg at home, and kept alive its hopes of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time.

But the game was marred by ugly scenes as the teams left the pitch. A scuffle had broken out between players during the final minutes as Atletico accused City of time wasting, and the animosity spilled over into the tunnel as the teams walked off after the game. Extra security had to be called in to keep players and officials from the two camps separate. Some players had to be restrained as police officers intervened.

“We have to congratulate our rivals, they played a great match with the type of soccer that we are used to seeing,” Simeone said. “It hurts to be eliminated but I’m proud of what we are and of how we compete.”