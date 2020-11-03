Liverpool routs Atlanta; Real Madrid and Bayern Munich win

Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his admiration for Atalanta’s all-out attacking game.

Perhaps because it’s similar to the way his Liverpool squad pours forward with speed and precision, often overwhelming its opponents.

In the first-ever meeting between the two teams, Klopp’s side was the one doing the overwhelming in a 5-0 rout of last season’s surprise quarterfinalist in the Champions League.

Portugal striker Diogo Jota scored a hat trick to take his tally to eight goals in 10 matches across all competitions since joining Liverpool in September.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also found the net for the 2019 champion, which strengthened its control of Group D with a full nine points.

Elsewhere on the third match day of the group stage, 13-time champion Real Madrid beat visiting Inter Milan 3-2 in Group B for its first win in this season’s competition courtesy of a late goal from Rodrygo.

Defending champion Bayern Munich got late goals from Jerome Boateng, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandoski and Lucas Hernandez in a 6-2 win at Salzburg to preserve its perfect start in Group A.

Manchester City also stayed perfect with a 3-0 victory over Olympiakos in Group C with goals from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Joo Cancelo.

In another rout, Borussia Mnchengladbach beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in Group B to match its biggest European Cup away win.

Ajax and Porto also won, while Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid drew 1-1.

Real Madrid back on track with 3-2 win over Inter Milan

MADRID – Substitute Rodrygo scored an 80th-minute winner as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 3-2 to get its Champions League campaign back on track. Madrid had relinquished a first-half lead with goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. Inter’s Lautaro Martinez made it 2-1 at the break and set up Ivan Periic’s 68th-minute equalizer. Rodrygo salvaged the win with a shot from inside the area after a pass by countryman Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian duo had entered the match less than 15 minutes earlier. The home win moved Madrid out of last place in Group B. Borussia Mnchengladbach won 6-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the other match to take the group lead with five points, one more than Madrid and Shakhtar.

Torres scores again for Man City

MANCHESTER, England – Ferran Torres is proving to be a more-than-adequate makeshift striker for Manchester City. The Spain winger scored for the third straight Champions League game to set City on its way to a 3-0 win over Olympiakos, which maintained the English team’s 100 per cent record in Group C. City only requires a draw in the return match in Greece after the international break to secure progress to the knockout stage with two group games to spare.

Plea hat trick helps Gladbach rout

KYIV, Ukraine – Alassane Plea scored a hat trick as Borussia Mnchengladbach routed Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0. The German club equalled its biggest European Cup away win from September 1970, when it won 6-0 at Cypriot side EPA Larnaca in its first game in the competition. It was the Ukrainian club’s heaviest defeat at home in European competition, and it helped Gladbach get over some of the disappointment of conceding late equalizers in 2-2 draws against Real Madrid and Inter Milan in its previous Group B games.

Bayern extends Champions League win record

SALZBURG, Austria – Defending champion Bayern Munich scored a flurry of late goals to beat Salzburg 6-2 away and extend its Champions League-record winning streak to 14 games. Joshua Kimmich played a big role in keeping Bayern’s winning run intact. With the score at 2-2, Kimmich set up Jerome Boateng’s goal with a corner in the 79th minute, before putting Leroy Sane free on the right to score in the 83rd. The substitute curled the ball inside the far post with his left foot to effectively seal Bayern’s third win from three games in Group A.

Porto downs Marseille

PORTO, Portugal – Porto secured a second straight win in the Champions League with a 3-0 defeat of Marseille that all but ended the French side’s hopes of qualifying from their group. Moussa Marega scored early for the Portugal champions, Sergio Oliveira doubled the home side’s lead with a first-half penalty, and Luiz Diaz completed the scoring in the 69th minute. After a seven-year absence, Marseille’s return to the elite tournament is proving a nightmarish experience. The 1993 champions have now lost their first three matches in Group C and have yet to score a goal in the competition. With its loss, Marseille became only the second team to lose 12 consecutive matches in the Champions League after Anderlecht. Manchester City leads Group C with nine points, three more than Porto. Olympiakos, which lost 3-0 to City in the group’s other match, is third with three points.

Dusan Tadic stars for Ajax

HERNING, Denmark – Dusan Tadic scored one goal and set up another to lead Ajax to a 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League, a day after being seemingly ruled out of the game by his coach after a positive test for the coronavirus. Tadic was one of a raft of senior players – including goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielders Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch – not included in a reduced 17-man group that travelled to central Denmark on Monday because of the positive tests. They did travel in a separate party that evening, though, and were allowed to play after supplying a negative test ahead of the match. Ajax moved into second place, above Atalanta on goal difference. They are five points behind Liverpool and appear to be in a two-way fight to join the English champions in the round of 16, with Midtjylland having lost all three of its games on its debut in the group stage.