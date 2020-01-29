 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Long-time Toronto FC fullback Ashtone Morgan signs with Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC's Ashtone Morgan heads the ball during a game against the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field in Toronto on July 17, 2019.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Former Toronto FC fullback Ashtone Morgan has found a new MLS home with Real Salt Lake.

Toronto declined Morgan’s contract option in November, parting ways with the team’s longest-serving player.

The 28-year-old Morgan, who earned US$133,500 last season, made his pro debut in 2010 in the CONCACAF Champions League against Panama’s Arabe Unido.

Story continues below advertisement

In nine seasons in Toronto, Morgan appeared in 127 games (92 starts).

He saw limited action in 2019, playing just 308 minutes across nine league games (three starts). Morgan did notch the second goal of his MLS career.

The Toronto native was the first graduate of the TFC academy to play for Canada and currently has 18 caps.

“Ashtone brings experience at left back and comes in to battle for a position so we can get the best out of that position,” RSL coach Freddy Juarez said in a statement. “We think we have a very good left back in Donny (Toia), but bringing in Ashtone hopefully brings the best out of both of them.

“We expect him to come in and be a leader, incorporate himself into the group and add some quality to keep us going forward.”

Morgan said he’s happy to be in Utah.

“I have always admired the way the club plays and I would think to myself, RSL plays football the right way,” he was quoted on the club website. “And now that I’m here, I’m honoured to wear the badge.”

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan and Real Salt Lake open the 2020 season Feb. 29 at Orlando City SC.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies