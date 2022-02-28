Canada Soccer has received more than 70 applications for its recently posted new position of head of women’s professional soccer.

The posting seeks a “dynamic, critical thinker” for a “high-profile role dedicated to launching women’s professional soccer in Canada.”

Deadline for application was Monday. Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis said there had been 71 applicants – from home and abroad – as of Monday morning.

Recent success on the pitch – an Olympic gold medal for the women and World Cup qualification nearing for the men – has made Canada “quite an appealing place to work and we see it borne [out] in the applicants,” Bontis said.

“There’s some really amazing candidates,” he added.

Bontis has made bringing women’s pro soccer to Canada a priority since being elected president of the Canadian soccer governing body in November, 2020.

“It’s something that has been missing … glaringly missing,” he said.

Bontis hopes to have the position filled by March 27, when the Canadian men host Jamaica in a World Cup qualifying match in Toronto.

“I want the person in place right away because I still would like to have a professional league kicking soccer balls by [the] summer of ‘24,” he said. “That’s what I would like. Whether it’s possible or not, we shall see. But the first order of action for this individual is to do a best-practices analysis of female leagues around the world.

“There’s no point in re-inventing the wheel. Other women’s leagues have been launched recently, whether it’s in Mexico or England or other countries around the world. So this person’s responsibility will be to connect with those league commissioners to find out what they did right and, more importantly, to find out what they did wrong to make sure that we don’t repeat those same mistakes ourselves.”

The job posting is for a two-year term with a possible extension.

Qualifications call for both sports and business experience, with “extensive knowledge of women’s global soccer generally, and women’s professional club soccer specifically” plus “a university degree in business management and/or sports administration, and/or related area, plus, a minimum of five years of directly related senior management experience in the sport/business sector.”

Whoever gets the job will work closely with Canadian women’s coach Bev Priestman. The successful applicant will also chair a new women’s professional soccer task force that will draw on the business community, former players and lower leagues, among others.

Bontis said the posting came in part because feedback from Canadian players was “overwhelming … that they wanted an individual to lead the charge.” But also because it requires someone exclusively devoted to the cause.

Bontis says Canada Soccer’s approach to establishing a women’s pro soccer presence is twofold – forming a domestic league and bringing Canadian franchises to the existing U.S.-based NWSL.

“There are private investors who contacted Canada Soccer, who would be interested in receiving support for NWSL franchises,” he said.

That decision is the NWSL’s, however.

“Frankly that’s the same as our job for the [domestic] league,” Bontis said. “It’s important to know that we don’t run leagues at Canada Soccer. So it’s not up to Canada Soccer to launch the women’s professional league. It’s up to the investors and the clubs that will come to bear.

“Our job as Canada Soccer is to make sure we assess that they meet the minimum standards necessary to be recognized as professional clubs.”

Bontis said he has been approached by three groups interested in a Canadian NWSL franchise with each group different in terms of existing soccer affiliation or lack thereof.

“So there’s no consistent model … at least in terms of people who have approached us,” he added.

Corporate investors and broadcasters will also have to step up to help get the women’s pro game up and running. But Bontis believes the market is there.

“The time is now,” he said.

Canada Soccer can also draw on the experience from helping create the men’s Canadian Premier League, which kicked off in 2019.

Monday also marked the closing of applications for general secretary, a job vacated by Peter Montopoli in November when he shifted over to become chief operating officer for Canada FIFA World Cup 2026. Montopoli is now working for FIFA, overseeing the Canadian end of the 2026 World Cup which is being co-hosted by the U.S. and Mexico.

The response to that job opening was “overwhelming,” according to Bontis who wants the new general secretary in place by Canada Soccer’s annual meeting on May 7.