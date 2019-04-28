 Skip to main content

Lyon and Barcelona set up women's Champions League final clash

Lyon and Barcelona set up women’s Champions League final clash

Barcelona
The Associated Press
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Semi Final Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Mini Estadi, Barcelona, Spain - April 28, 2019 Barcelona players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Three-time defending champion Lyon will play Barcelona in the women’s Champions League final. Lyon reached its fourth straight final – and record eighth over all – with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday, advancing 3-2 on aggregate. Barcelona made it to its first final with a 1-0 home win against Bayern Munich, advancing 2-0 on aggregate. Lyon took the lead in England with a 17th-minute goal by Eugénie Le Sommer. Chelsea equalized through Ji So-yun in the 34th, but wasn’t able to find the net again to offset its first-leg loss. Mariona Caldentey gave Barcelona the win in Spain by converting a penalty kick in first-half injury time. The Catalan club held on to victory despite playing about 20 minutes with 10 women as Kheira Hamraoui, who scored the first-leg winner, was sent off for a second yellow card in the 70th. The match was played in front of a club record 12,764 fans at the Mini Estadi. The May 18 final will be played in Budapest.

Arsenal wins Women’s Super League in England

Arsenal Women became English champion for the first time since 2012 on Sunday. The team beat Brighton 4-0 in front of a record crowd of 5,265 fans at the Amex Stadium to clinch the Women’s Super League title. It was Arsenal’s 15th top-flight title, and third in the WSL era that started in 2011.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

