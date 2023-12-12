Lyon is extending its loan of Vanessa Gilles, ensuring the Canadian international defender stays with the French powerhouse through June 2025.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa joined Lyon on loan from the NWSL’s Angel City FC in September 2022. It’s Gilles’ second loan extension with Lyon.

Gilles has won 34 caps for Canada, including 31 starts. Part of the gold-medal team in Tokyo, she has become a fixture in the Canadian backline as well as an aerial threat on set plays.

Gilles played collegiate soccer at the University of Cincinnati, joining League1 Ontario team West Ottawa SC before signing in early 2018 with Apollon Ladies FC of the Cypriot First Division. She joined Angel City in December 2021 in a transfer from FC Girondins de Bordeaux, where she had played since July 2018.

Gilles scored the first regular-season goal for Angel City in its inaugural game against the North Carolina Courage in April 2022. In January, she scored her first goal for Lyon with a header against ASJ Soyaux, becoming the 100th scorer in Lyon history.

Gilles has already won three trophies with Lyon – the French championship, the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Championnes.

Lyon currently tops the French women’s table at 10-0-0.