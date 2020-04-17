Major League Soccer extends moratorium on matches to at least June 8

Major League Soccer has extended its suspension of play to at least June 8 due to the global pandemic.
The league initially announced a 30-day suspension of play on March 12 — two weeks into the regular season — due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A week later, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it extended its season hiatus with a target return date of May 10.
Earlier this week, it said a return in mid-May was extremely unlikely.
On Friday, it said the latest decision to extend the moratorium on matches was based “on the most recent government guidance.”
The league says it continues to explore scheduling options for fitting in the entire season, including pushing back the MLS Cup “into December or later.” This year’s MLS Cup had been scheduled for Nov 7.
The league also said it is in discussion with its players about wages, due to the financial impact the shutdown is having on the league.