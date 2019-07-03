Make it stop: The U.S. keeps winning and it’s getting ludicrous

Cometh the hour, cometh the England women. And even they couldn’t defeat the United States.
The often-quoted wisdom about the sport from former England men’s player Gary Lineker is this: “Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win.” Change that, in the women’s game, to this: The Americans always win.
Make it stop, the world outside of the United States cries out. This is getting ludicrous. The circus that is the media and political attention paid to the bubble in which the American women’s team exists, is bothersome beyond belief. Does the chutzpah of this team amount to arrogance? If Megan Rapinoe provokes Donald Trump, does that make her sympathetic, and less of a walking, talking emblem of hubris?
Those are questions it would be nice to ignore for a while. They are how-many-angels-fit-on-the-head-of-a-pin questions. They make your head hurt. It would be nice to return to 22 players chasing a ball.
England came out hurt at the end of the first semi-final of this World Cup, losing 2-1, but came closest to shutting down this U.S. machine and was both unlucky and, near the end, eerily inept. The most important moment in another knockout match was a terribly taken penalty kick. Watching that moment was excruciating. Like Janine Beckie’s low, softly kicked penalty for Canada against Sweden, this one had looming disaster written all over it. It crushed England, a team that didn’t deserve to fail.
This was the game that the quarter-final between France and the U.S. was supposed to be: Frantic at times, exciting to watch and the U.S. at last being truly challenged. It was a declaration of the splendid state of the women’s game; gripping, fraught and full of drama.
Like every other opponent, England began by being spooked by the Americans. There seemed to be a mind game playing out as Megan Rapinoe was on the bench and everybody was unsure why, for a while, until it turned out she picked up a minor hamstring strain in the win over France but is expected to be fit for Sunday’s final.
All teams are spooked by the U.S. because the Americans set out to be super- and microaggressive. They are physically imposing, invasive and carry out countless microaggressions, such as putting a hand to the face of the opposing player in tussles, out of sight of the referee, screaming support at one another. And they have that thing that American superstar athletes always have in spades, that thing called attitude.
For a change, in this match, the U.S. actually played sweeping, attractive soccer. The Americans poured forward looking for an early goal and they got one. After 10 minutes, a gorgeous move saw Kelley O’Hara send in a perfect cross to Christen Press – replacing Rapinoe and out to prove her worth – who scored with a fine header. It happened so fast and with such sweet movement that England’s defence was hopelessly muddled.
Nine minutes later, the real match began. The England players cut the U.S. defence wide open.
A long diagonal pass found Mead, whose pass to Ellen White was exquisite, and White’s outstretched foot sent the ball well beyond American keeper Alyssa Naeher. Game on at 1-1.
Another 12 minutes went by and the U.S. scored its second, again out-manoeuvring England’s defence with a grand but quick orchestral movement, as Lindsey Horan’s ferociously fast cross found Alex Morgan, who headed it home with aplomb. England wasn’t out of it then. Far from it. And while the second half began with long periods of scrappy play and niggling fouls, the meat of the drama was to come.
A lovely pass found White sprinting forward before easing the ball into the American net. Then everything stopped for an agonizing video-assistant referee (VAR) check. White was maybe an inch offside. No goal. Soon after, England was still attacking, and the U.S. defence looked wobbly and desperate. A pass from Fran Kirby, on as a substitute, found Demi Stokes, who passed to an onrushing White (who was magnificent all night), who then appeared to be pushed to the ground. Another VAR check and England had its deserved lifeline in a penalty with less than 10 minutes left in regulation.
That was hard to watch. Anyone familiar with the game at the granular level knew that Steph Houghton was ill-prepared to take it. She took a few steps back. Too few, as Beckie did taking that penalty for Canada. Naeher saw the feeble kick coming and saved it with ease. That kick should have been taken by White, the one with the most powerful shot. To England’s great credit, it kept pressing but minutes later a rattled, tired Millie Bright got her second yellow card for a hard tackle on Morgan and was out of the game. The U.S. comfortably managed to smother a 10-player England team to seal the win.
So the winning goal was by Morgan in the 31st minute. She celebrated by miming the sipping of tea. What was that? Was it merely childish or a rude, pointed poke at England? Hillary Clinton cheered it on Twitter. Is that feminism, or what? Such arguments must stop. But will only stop when this perversely provocative U.S. team is defeated. And now on the final, against Sweden or the Netherlands, on Sunday. Then, maybe it will stop. The world outside of the U.S. demands that that happens.