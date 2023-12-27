Manchester City had to come from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on Wednesday and climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

Just back from winning its first Club World Cup title in Saudi Arabia, City went behind to Jack Harrison’s first-half goal but recovered after the break thanks to a well-taken strike by Phil Foden and a penalty by Julian Alvarez.

Bernardo Silva added the third when he pounced on a poor clearance by Jordan Pickford to curl home into an empty net in the 86th. It was only City’s second win in seven league matches but lifted the defending champions above Tottenham into fourth place.

In Brentford, England, South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored twice as Wolverhampton took full advantage of Brentford’s defensive mistakes to secure a 4-1 win. It was a first victory in London in 15 attempts for Wolves, the last coming in a 2-0 win at Tottenham in February last year. But it was gifted to the visitors by a depleted Brentford side which could soon be looking nervously over its shoulder at the relegation battle after a fourth straight defeat and a sixth in seven matches.

In London, substitute Noni Madueke bailed out a misfiring Chelsea side with a late penalty to secure a 2-1 win over Crystal for a rare home victory in 2023. Just as it looked like Chelsea’s inefficiency up front would cost it again, Madueke was tripped by Eberechi Eze inside the area and stepped up to the spot himself to send goalkeeper Dean Henderson the wrong way in the 89th minute. It secured just a sixth home league win of the calendar year for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.