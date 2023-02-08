Manchester United fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Substitute Jadon Sancho rescued a point for Erik ten Hag’s team, which missed the chance to move level on points with second-place Manchester City.

Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday. It is still waiting for a first win in the league since Nov. 5, but moved a point clear of the relegation zone.

Both teams, however, will feel they missed the opportunity to take more from the thrilling match at Old Trafford.

Leeds stunned the home crowd by taking the lead after just 55 seconds through Wilfried Gnonto and looked on course for victory when Raphael Varane deflected Crysencio Summerville’s cross into his own net three minutes after halftime.

United got back into the game through Marcus Rashford’s header in the 62nd and Sancho equalized in the 70th.

But on a night when United was looking to cut the gap on leader Arsenal to five points, it remains seven behind the London club having played two more games.

Fulham beats Sunderland in replay

SUNDERLAND, England Fulham booked its place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win in its replay with Sunderland. Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira put the Premier League club in control, but Jack Clarke pulled one back for the home team. Layvin Kurzawa made it 3-1 before Jewison Bennette struck for second-tier Sunderland. Fulham faces Leeds in the next round.

Madrid advances to Club World Cup final

RABAT, Morocco Real Madrid secured its place in the Club World Cup final with a 4-1 win against Egyptian club Al Ahly on Wednesday to keep alive its quest for a record-extending eighth world title. Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas scored for the Spanish side, which will play Al-Hilal in Saturday’s final. The Saudi Arabian team beat Brazilian club Flamengo 3-2 on Tuesday. Madrid has won the world club title a record seven times, including three times when the competition was called the Intercontinental Cup. Madrid is chasing its first world club title since 2018. Madrid won the Club World Cup in 2014 – also in Morocco – and from 2016-2018. The other titles in 1960, 1998 and 2002 came in the Intercontinental Cup. The last time a non-European team won the Club World Cup was in 2012, when Brazil’s Corinthians beat Chelsea 1-0 in Japan.