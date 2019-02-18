Man United tops Chelsea to advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Open this photo in gallery Manchester United's players celebrate their victory on the pitch after the English FA Cup fifth round football match at Stamford Bridge in London, England, on Feb. 18, 2019. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba each scored first-half goals as Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Monday at Stamford Bridge to advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

United, which has lost just once in interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 13 games in charge, has reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the fifth consecutive season.

In a rematch of last year’s final, won by Chelsea, Herrera put United ahead in the 31st minute and Pogba came through just before halftime to double the lead.

Story continues below advertisement

The game then took an odd twist late as Chelsea fans fed up with manager Maurizio Sarri joined their United counterparts in chanting for his firing.

Sarri, who replaced Antonio Conte in the summer, went unbeaten over his first 18 games in all competitions, but has won just six of 12 games since Jan. 1.

United will face Wolverhampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, which will take place March 15-17. Manchester City will travel to Swansea, Millwall will play host to Brighton and Watford will face Crystal Palace.