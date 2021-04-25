 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Manchester City beats Tottenham to win League Cup

Rob Harris
London
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome: Manchester City winning the League Cup.

For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City’s domination, it took the centre back Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick.

Story continues below advertisement

What was less familiar for the finalists was officially being allowed to play in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn’t happened since March, 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.

There was also an unfamiliar sight on the touchline, with 29-year-old rookie coach Ryan Mason managing Tottenham following Jose Mourinho’s firing on Monday. A change in manager couldn’t end Tottenham’s trophy drought since lifting this cup in 2008.

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s runaway Premier League leaders with a Champions League semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“We have to keep this rhythm, this way to win more titles,” Laporte said. “It’s never easy to play against a team like that ... We are very happy to win today. So happy to see them [fans] here. I think we could [have had] more. Very happy to have the support. To have these beautiful fans.”

De Bruyne was among the City players to comfort a tearful Son Heung-min, who was also part of the Tottenham side that lost the 2019 Champions League final.

Tottenham didn’t even have a shot on target until the 20th minute, and only tested City goalkeeper Zack Steffen for the first time 80 seconds into the second half when Giovani Lo Celso produced a curling shot. While Harry Kane returned from injury, the striker didn’t create a chance let alone produce a shot.

It was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris that Tottenham relied on to keep the score level until the breakthrough came from the set piece. His counterpart – Steffen – became the first American since goalkeeper Brad Friedel with Blackburn in 2002 to win a League Cup final.

Story continues below advertisement

Steffen and his City teammates got to celebrate a win in front of their fans for the first time since last year. A quarter of the crowd was made up of City fans – tested in advance for the coronavirus – as part of a pilot event for the return of far larger numbers.

“I was like a kid on Christmas morning, woke up all excited, football for the first time for 13 months,” City fan Simon Walker said. “The pandemic has been really difficult, but we’ve got through it and we’re getting out of it, and hopefully this test event will mean we start football next season in a bigger way.”

The first crowd at a match since the announcement and collapse of the Super League breakaway attempt by City, Tottenham and 10 other European clubs last week produced no protests inside or outside Wembley.

But there was considerable lingering annoyance at the failed rebellion.

“Football hasn’t been anything without the supporters, has it? It’s just been empty stadiums,” Tottenham fan Martin Taylor said. “So I think football supporters need to be taken in consideration and consulted before these sort of breakaways take place.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies