Open this photo in gallery: Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring their third goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on Nov. 19.JASON CAIRNDUFF/Reuters

Manchester City scored two goals barely a minute apart to beat Manchester United 3-1 and spoil the home side’s night at Old Trafford in the Women’s Super League derby on Sunday.

City climbed over United into third in the WSL standings on 13 points after seven games, six points behind leaders Chelsea, while United have 12 points.

The crowd of 43,615 smashed United’s previous attendance record of 30,196 for a WSL game at Old Trafford set in 2022 against Aston Villa.

Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 earlier on Sunday for its fifth successive WSL victory and now has 16 points. Chelsea, the only undefeated team, is three points clear atop the table. It won 5-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

In other games on Sunday, it was: Everton 2, Bristol City 2; Leicester City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1; and Aston Villa 3, West Ham United 2.