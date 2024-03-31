Open this photo in gallery: Arsenal's Thomas Partey battles for the ball with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, on March 31.Dave Thompson/The Associated Press

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 on Sunday to leave Liverpool out in front at the top of the standings.

In a game of few chances at Etihad Stadium, defending champion City came closest to finding a winner when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner.

The goalless draw ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions.

Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton earlier in the day means it is two points clear of second-place Arsenal, with City a point further back in third, with nine games left.

In what was the last meeting between any of the three title rivals before the end of the campaign, the game failed to live up to the hype, with both teams cancelling each other out.

City had totally dominated this fixture in recent times, having won the previous eight home meetings against Arsenal. That included a 4-1 win last April, which played a key part in City overhauling the Londoners in the race for the title last season.

A repeat never looked likely as the visitors defended stubbornly to snuff out City’s attackers in the final third. Having beaten City at Emirates Stadium in October, Arsenal has taken four points off Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal’s best opportunities came from former City striker Gabriel Jesus, who twice fired wide in the first half and was close to connecting from close range after the break.