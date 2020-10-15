 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Soccer

Manneh, Buska lead Revolution past Impact 3-2

The Associated Press
Kekuta Manneh and Teal Bunbury scored early goals, Adam Buska had a goal and an assist, and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 3-2 on Wednesday night at Red Bulls Stadium.

Manneh opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 13th minute, side-footing a one-touch shot into an empty net. Buska ran onto a loose ball before tapping it to Manneh for the finish from point-blank range.

Alexander Buttner chipped a high entry to the centre of the box where Bunbury scored on a header to make it 2-0 in the 20th.

New England (7-4-7) has won consecutive games and has one loss in its last seven matches.

Amar Sejdic tapped in a roller from the top of the six-yard box in the 27th minute for the Impact. Buska beat a pair of defenders before his shot was stopped by goalkeeper James Pantemis. Buska then put the rebound into an empty net in the 52nd minute to make it 3-1.

Ballou Tabla’s goal – the 21-year-old’s first since 2017 – in stoppage capped the scoring.

Montreal (6-10-2) has lost six of its last eight games.

The Impact are playing their remaining home games in the United States due to travel restrictions regarding COVID-19 put in place by the Canadian government.

