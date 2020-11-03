 Skip to main content

Maradona to undergo surgery for possible bleeding on brain

Debora Rey
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina
The Associated Press
Fans of Diego Maradona outside Sanatorio Ipensa where the former footballer and current coach of Gimnasia Esgrima La Plata remains hospitalized on Nov. 03, 2020 in La Plata, Argentina.

STR/Getty Images

Diego Maradona will undergo surgery Tuesday because of possible bleeding on his brain, his personal doctor said.

“He has a subdural hematoma,” Dr. Leopoldo Luque told journalists. “We will do it today (Tuesday).”

The doctor said Maradona has an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain. Luque, a neurologist, said the problem was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember the event.

The doctor said he will perform the surgery at a hospital that he did not identify.

The 1986 World Cup champion was admitted to a private hospital with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.

Luque said Maradona, whose “Hand of God” goal against England is among the most controversial in World Cup history, had felt sad for about a week and refused to eat before arriving at the clinic.

“He is anemic and a bit dehydrated, we have to correct that,” Luque said.

Luque visited Maradona, the coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima in La Plata, in the clinic south of Buenos Aires. Maradona has lived in La Plata since the end of 2019, when he became Gimnasia’s coach.

Maradona turned 60 on Friday and showed up that night for Gimnasia’s national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.

Earlier Tuesday, the former star for Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors had said he felt better.

“Diego feels much better than yesterday and feels like leaving,” Luque said Tuesday morning. “He spent the night well and we have been joking. I want him to stay one more day.”

