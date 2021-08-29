Messi era begins as PSG beats Reims

The Lionel Messi era has begun at Paris Saint-Germain.
Messi made his debut for PSG on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half in a 2-0 win at Reims in the French league.
Messi replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the 66th minute and they shared a hug.
After years of glory for Messi at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, the record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor made his first PSG appearance at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune.
The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.
Striker Kylian Mbappé was named in the starting lineup as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.
Mbappé had scored both goals before Messi came on.
The Associated Press