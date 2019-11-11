 Skip to main content

Michael Bradley to miss CONCACAF Nations League games after suffering injury in MLS Cup final

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley reacts after missing a shot during the first half of the MLS Cup final in Seattle on Nov. 10, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley injured his right ankle in Sunday’s MLS Cup final and has withdrawn from the U.S. squad for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.

Bradley played the full 90 minutes in Toronto’s 3-1 championship game loss to the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in the Pacific Northwest. There was no mention of an injury after the game.

Seattle striker Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been added to the U.S. roster.

The Americans (1-1-0) host Canada (3-0-0) on Friday in Orlando, Fla., and face Cuba (0-3-0) on Nov. 19 in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The U.S. needs to win both matches and make up a three-goal differential on Group A leader Canada to top the pool. Canada, ranked 69th in the world, beat the 23rd-ranked Americans 2-0 last month in Toronto.

Montreal Impact fullback Daniel Lovitz is part of the U.S. roster.

