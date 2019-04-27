 Skip to main content

Soccer Minjee Lee overcomes triple bogey to take lead into final round of Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Minjee Lee overcomes triple bogey to take lead into final round of Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Los Angeles, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Associated Press

Minjee Lee overcame a triple bogey Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.

Lee shot a 4-under 67 to reach 11-under 202 at Wilshire Country Club. The 22-year-old Australian birdied the first two holes before dropping the three strokes on the par-4 third. She rallied with birdies on Nos. 5, 6, 10, 14 and 17 — all par 4s — for a one-stroke lead over Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Ranked fourth in the world, Lee won the last of her four LPGA Tour titles in May in Michigan in the LPGA Volvik Championship. She tied for third last week in Hawaii for her third top-three finish of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old Koerstz Madsen also shot 67. She’s trying to become the first LPGA Tour winner from Denmark

Inbee Park was 7 under after a 68. The South Korean star has 19 LPGA Tour victories — seven in majors — but is winless in more than year.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko and Morgan Pressel were 6 under. Ko had a 67. She’s the only player with multiple victories this year, taking the Founders Cup in Phoenix and the major ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage. Pressel shot 70.

Brooke Henderson (69) of Smiths Falls, Ont., was tied for 12th at 3 under. Quebec City’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay (73) and Calgary’s Jaclyn Lee (76) were tied for 41st at 1 over.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter