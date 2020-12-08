 Skip to main content

MLS commissioner Don Garber says no word yet on where Canadian teams will play in 2021

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks at the Grand Hyatt Seattle on Nov. 8, 2019.

Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Calling it “a season that we will remember forever,” commissioner Don Garber said Major League Soccer’s revenue is down almost US$1 billion compared to last year.

And he said he is “concerned” about where the three Canadian teams will be able to play in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Garber, in his annual state of the league address, said it was too early to say where Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto will play. The hope is the Canadian clubs can resume play in their home markets and teams can resume normal travel across the border.

He expressed support and gratitude to players on the Canadian franchises for their efforts during a difficult season. Garber also said he was impressed by how the Canadian government has managed through the pandemic.

While Garber outlined the burden of the pandemic on the league, he said MLS had accomplished plenty by completing a regular season with some 324 games.

