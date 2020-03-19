 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Soccer

MLS postpones more games, targeting May 10 restart

The Globe and Mail
Major League Soccer postponed more games due to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday but said it aims to restart on May 10 and plans to complete the full schedule.

MLS announced last Thursday that it would suspend all games for 30 days because of the outbreak. It extended the suspension over the next eight weeks on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people.

Like North America’s other big sports leagues, MLS is exploring ideas on how to complete their season and playoffs.

“MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season,” said MLS in a statement. “The league is also identifying other available dates.

“Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.”

