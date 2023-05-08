New England 2, Toronto FC 0

Bobby Wood and DeJuan Jones scored as the high-flying New England Revolution extended their unbeaten MLS run to eight games with a 2-0 win over Toronto FC on Saturday. Toronto (2-3-6) had lost just once in its previous nine games (2-1-6). Instead it was beaten for the first time in six outings (2-1-3) at home this season. Toronto was not short on shots on the night but few found their target. Toronto will play in Montreal next Saturday.

Montreal 2, Orlando City 0

MONTREAL An own-goal by Orlando City’s Robin Jansson ended a scoreless match in the second half and CF Montreal went on to post a 2-0 victory. Jansson had an Aaron Herrera kick deflect off his chest and get by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to give Montreal (4-6-0) the lead in the 62nd minute. Romell Quioto added an insurance goal four minutes later when he took passes from Herrera and Bryce Duke and found the net for a third time this season. Montreal beat Orlando City (4-4-2) for a third straight time.

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 2

VANCOUVER Brian White scored two goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United. White gave Vancouver (3-2-5) an early lead when he took a pass from Andres Cubas and scored in the 17th minute. Defender Michael Boxall pulled Minnesota United (3-4-3) even when he scored unassisted in the 33rd minute to tie the match at halftime. The Whitecaps grabbed the lead for good on back-to-back goals by White and Simon Becher. Vancouver travels to play the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The Associated Press