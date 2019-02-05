Montreal Impact acquire Canadian Zachary Brault-Guillard on loan from French club

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Zachary Brault-Guillard leaps as Dominica's Glenson Prince makes a save during a CONCACAF Nations League qualifier in Toronto on Oct. 16, 2018. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact have acquired Canadian international Zachary Brault-Guillard after reaching a loan agreement with France’s Olympique Lyonnais for the 2019 season.

The 20-year-old right back has been captain of the French team’s reserve team since August 2018. He also wore the captain’s armband while playing with the U19 team.

Born in Haiti and then adopted by a Quebec couple, Brault-Guillard was raised in Montreal until he moved to France when he was seven.

Brault-Guillard made his Canadian senior team debut last October against Dominica in a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game. He joined the Canadian program in 2016.

“Zachary will reinforce the Impact’s defensive unit. He’s a young Franco-Quebecois who grew up humanly and sportingly within Olympique Lyonnais’ youth teams,” Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. “He’s a defensive full-back who has potential to progress through daily contact with the Impact’s other professional players.”

The Impact play their MLS season opener March 2 in San Jose, Calif., against the Earthquakes.