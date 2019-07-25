 Skip to main content

Soccer Montreal Impact acquire Finnish midfielder Lassi Lappalainen

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Montreal Impact acquire Finnish midfielder Lassi Lappalainen

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Finland's Lassi Lappalainen dribbles the ball during a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Liechtenstein on June 11, 2019.

ARND WIEGMANN/Reuters

The Montreal Impact have acquired Finland international midfielder Lassi Lappalainen, with options to extend his loan through the 2020 MLS season.

Montreal’s loan agreement with Italian club Bologna FC 1909 is guaranteed until Dec. 31, using targeted allocation money.

Lappalainen, 20, joins the Impact after finishing atop HJK Helsinki with six goals since the start of the 2019 season, scoring three regular-season goals, two goals in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Finnish Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot, 175-pound Lappalainen previously played with Finland’s Rovaniemen Palloseura in 2017 and 2018, scoring a combined 12 goals in 39 regular-season games and three goals in five Finnish Cup games.

At the international level, Lappalainen has two assists in five games with Finland.

The Impact (9-11-3) have lost four in a row in MLS play to slip to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Montreal hosts Philadelphia on Saturday.

“We want to reinforce our team for the end of the season with an offensive player, giving us more options on the left flank of attack,” Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. “He’s a player with technical diversity, who has a large volume of play at high intensity. Despite his young age, he’s shown that he can score and provide assists. We’ll place him in the best possible conditions to help him adapt to Montreal.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter