Montreal Impact acquire striker Mason Toye from Minnesota FC

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Houston Dynamo defender Aljaz Struna, left, and Minnesota United forward Mason Toye fight for possession during the second half of an MLS soccer match ON Sept. 19, 2020, in Houston.

Eric Christian Smith/The Associated Press

The Montreal Impact have a new attacking piece, acquiring striker Mason Toye from Minnesota FC on Thursday.

Toye has seven goals and four assists in 42 career Major League Soccer games.

Originally from South Orange, N.J., the 21 year old was selected seventh overall by Minnesota United in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft and has played for the U.S. national team in the U19, U20 and U23 categories.

The trade will see Montreal (5-8-1) give Minnesota US$600,000 in general allocation money over 2020 and 2021, and a second-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Toye will join the team at the Impact’s temporary home in Harrison, N.J., and is expected to be available when Montreal visits Columbus SC on Oct. 7.

Impact sporting direct Olivier Renard said Toye fits the club’s philosophy of having young players with high potential.

“We are happy with the acquisition of Mason, who fits the profile we wanted, meaning a striker who can score and who has already demonstrated what he’s capable of in this league,” he said in a release.

The Impact host the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

