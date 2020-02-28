 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Montreal Impact captain Jukka Raitala to miss several weeks with fractured fibula

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jukka Raitala defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Yordi Reyna during a match in Montreal on Aug. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Montreal Impact captain Jukka Raitala is out for at least the next two months.

Raitala will miss eight to 12 weeks with a fractured right fibula, the team announced Friday.

The 31-year-old was hurt in Wednesday’s 0-0 CONCACAF Champions League draw against Costa Rica’s Deportivo Saprissa. It was his second game wearing the captain’s armband for Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

The central defender collided with a Saprissa attacker in the fifth minute of play. He stayed in the game until halftime, but did not return for the second half.

Raitala will miss the beginning of the Major League Soccer season and the Champions League quarterfinal. Montreal opens MLS play on Saturday against visiting New England.

The Finnish international has played 54 games with the Impact since joining the team in 2017.

Montreal also lost veteran centre back Rudy Camacho to a knee injury last week.

“We lost Rudy, we lost Jukka now,” said Impact coach Thierry Henry. “We’ve been losing a few guys to injuries already. We need to adapt quickly and battle with what we have left.

“I wish him a good recovery and hope he’ll be back soon.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies