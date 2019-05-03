Montreal Impact count of their sterling defence as they host NYCFC

Open this photo in gallery Apr 28, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Chicago Fire forward C.J. Sapong (9) and Montreal Impact defender Jukka Raitala (22) and defender Bacary Sagna (33) eye the ball during the first half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It hasn’t been pretty, but the results are just fine for Montreal Impact manager Remi Garde.

“We don’t have the most flamboyant game in Major League Soccer,” Garde said. “[But] if we continue like this, I don’t see why the results won’t continue.”

The Montreal Impact (5-3-2) bring the best record in the Eastern Conference into their game against New York City FC (2-1-6) at Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

The Impact have gone 3-1-3 over their last seven games, despite only scoring five goals over that span, thanks in large part to the defence and goaltending posting five clean sheets.

Montreal has yet to allow a goal at home in two matches, 1-0 victories over Columbus and Chicago.

“Obviously, you don’t want to get scored on. You want to keep the ball out the back of the net.” Impact defender Daniel Lovitz said. “It’s something that we think can add to that feeling of, not dominance, but to make it more of a daunting task to come here to score goals. And you need to score goals to win.”

“We want to make Saputo Stadium a very tough place to come and get points,” added midfielder Samuel Piette. “We know if we don’t concede goals, we have a chance to win the game. We have the quality up front to score at least one.”

The Impact were well represented in the most recent edition of MLS’s Team of the Week, with goalkeeper Evan Bush, defender Zakaria Diallo, and Garde listed.

Despite the early season success, Lovitz warned against complacency.

“You can’t really allow yourself to feel comfortable at any moment,” Lovitz said. “Sure we can be proud of what we’ve done, but I think it wouldn’t be the greatest idea to get really big-headed about it or feel we are invincible.”

Montreal will meet NYCFC for the second time this year. The two teams drew 0-0 at Yankee Stadium in New York last month.

Garde feels NYCFC’s current record doesn’t give his team the right to take them lightly. Also, the New Yorkers will have a new look as Brazilian forward Heber is available to make his MLS debut.

“At this time of the year, nothing is done and the table is not exactly reflecting the level of each team,” Garde said. “This team [NYCFC] has very good players. They have principles of playing that are very interesting.”

The injury bug is among the many hurdles standing in Montreal’s way. They will once again be without star midfielder Ignacio Piatti, who was originally sidelined with a knee injury in March.

He left practice earlier in the week with muscle soreness and Garde doesn’t expect him to play this weekend. But he hopes to see him return with the team next week as the Impact have games against the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati.

Defender Bacary Sagna is also nursing a sore hamstring after last week’s game and he won’t be available. However, midfielder Saphir Taider, who missed Wednesday’s practice, should be in the lineup for Montreal this weekend.