Soccer Montreal Impact decline options on six players, including Bacary Sagna and Rod Fanni

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Montreal Impact have exercised contract options for seven players and declined options on six others, including former France internationals Bacary Sagna and Rod Fanni.

The 36-year-old Fanni signed on with the Impact in March after his contract was terminated by French club Marseille. The defender had one goal over 26 appearances with Montreal.

Sagna, a former defender with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City, was signed late in the 2018 season as Montreal made an ultimately unsuccessful push for the playoffs. He had a goal in nine appearances.

The club said, however, that discussions are ongoing with both players on a new contract.

The Impact exercised options for goalkeepers Jason Beaulieu, Maxime Crepeau and James Pantemis, defender Victor Cabrera and midfielders Micheal Azira, Ken Krolicki and Jeisson Vargas.

The club will also not exercise the option for defender Kyle Fisher, midfielders Louis Beland-Goyette and David Choiniere and striker Michael Salazar. Choiniere will be invited to the 2019 training camp.

