Montreal Impact defender Luis Binks heading to Italy’s Bologna FC on transfer

Montreal, Que.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Impact defender Luis Binks takes a break during a practice in Montreal on March 4, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact will send defender Luis Binks to Bologna FC of Italy’s Serie A next year after a transfer was completed on Thursday.

The 18-year-old English player will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.

Impact owner Joey Saputo is the chairman of Bologna FC. Walter Sabatini is the global sporting director for both clubs.

Binks joined Montreal on Feb. 18 after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur FC of the Premier League.

Binks has started eight games for Montreal this year, including all four at the MLS is Back Tournament last month near Orlando, Fla.

Last season, Binks played more than 2,000 minutes with U18, U19 and U23 Tottenham teams.

“(Impact coach) Thierry Henry and (Impact sporting director) Olivier Renard believe in him. Acquiring him after arriving from Tottenham is a great addition,” Sabatini said in a statement. “We had an opportunity to see his quality last winter during his first four games with the Impact and more recently in Florida, and we’re excited for him to join us. This transfer once again demonstrates the synergy between the two clubs and the new philosophy in place in Montreal.”

