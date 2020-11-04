 Skip to main content

Montreal Impact extend loan agreement for Finnish midfielder Lappalainen until December 2201

montreal
The Canadian Press
The Montreal Impact will have Lassi Lappalainen for another year.

The Impact announced Wednesday they have extended their loan agreement for the Finnish international midfielder with Italian club Bologna FC 1909 until Dec. 21, 2021.

The 22-year-old Lappalainen had four goals and an assist in 13 games this season, including seven starts.

He had season-ending shoulder surgery in Italy last month after suffering an injury in Montreal’s 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew.

In 2019, in his first MLS season, he scored five goals and added an assist in 11 games, including eight starts.

Lappalainen made his debut with Finland’s senior national team on Jan.11, 2019, in a game against Estonia, and has earned seven caps at the senior level.

“We are happy that Lassi stays with us for another year,” Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. "Despite suffering a few injuries, he proved again this year that he is an important part of the roster and helps the team by scoring goals in this league.

“His surgery went well two weeks ago and he will be available for the training camp in 2021. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

