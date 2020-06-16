 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Montreal Impact extends Lassi Lappalainen loan deal through end of year

The Canadian Press
Montreal Impact's Lassi Lappalainen, left, challenges Atlanta United's Miles Robinson during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, on Sept. 29, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact has extended its loan agreement with Italy’s Bologna FC 1909 for winger Lassi Lappalainen, keeping the Finnish international through the end of the year.

Lappalainen, 21, joined Montreal last July, scoring a pair of goals in a 4-0 win in his debut over the Philadelphia Union. He finished the season with five goals and one assist in 12 MLS games, including eight starts.

“He is the type of player with a profile we like in our roster, meaning a young player with huge potential,” Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “He showed his qualities in MLS since last July and we put a lot of trust in him. Lassi feels good in this city and wanted to remain in this club.”

Lappalainen started his career with HJK Helsinki. He was loaned to Finland’s RoPS before signing with Bologna and being loaned to Montreal.

Joey Saputo owns both the Impact and Bologna.

Lappalainen has won seven caps for Finland, with five coming in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

