Montreal Impact get green light to resume full team workouts at training centre

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Players listen to Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry during a practice in Montreal on March 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact have been approved to resume full team workouts at their training centre.

The MLS team got the green light from provincial health authorities and the league. The Impact had already progressed from individual to small group training.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps started full team training Monday.

The Canadian teams join Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas, D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, Los Angeles Galaxy, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City in holding full team sessions.

Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United, Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes are awaiting approval.

The teams are preparing to return to action at the league’s World Cup-style “MLS is Back” tournament scheduled to run July 8 to Aug. 11 in the Orlando area.

The league lifted its team training moratorium on June 4, pending approval of individual club plans by local authorities and the league.

In advance of full team training, players have to complete a physical examination and pass two COVID-19 tests. Players, coaches and select staff must pass tests every other day to attend training.

Players can go inside their training centre as long as they maintain physical distancing.

