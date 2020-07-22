Montreal Impact keep wild card hopes alive with 1-0 win over D.C. United

Open this photo in gallery Junior Moreno #5 of D.C. United and Victor Wanyama #2 of Montreal Impact battle for a header during a Group C match as part of the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 21, 2020 in Reunion, Fla. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Saphir Taider’s goal off a deflection in the 31st minute gave the Montreal Impact a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Tuesday night in the final Group C match of the MLS is Back tournament.

Clement Diop stopped three shots, including two saves with his feet, for his first shutout of the season.

The win gives the Impact a chance to advance as one of the four wild-card teams, while the United were eliminated with a loss and two draws. Montreal has three points (one win, two losses) and a minus-one goal differential. It is one of five squads with three points, but it has a better goal differential than two other teams.

Toronto FC and New England each have five points, but Toronto wins the group on the basis of more goals scored. New England will face Philadelphia in the round of 16 on Saturday, while Toronto will face one of the wild card teams on Sunday.

There are six more group stage matches left to play to determine the rest of the field.

Taider scored his third goal in the past two games with a rocket off his right foot from 34 yards out. The shot deflected off the right foot of DC’s Frederic Brillant and changed direction, catching goalkeeper Bill Hamid flat footed.

Montreal had a chance to double its lead in the 68th minute, but Maximiliano Urruti’s shot hit the left post.