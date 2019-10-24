 Skip to main content

Soccer

Montreal Impact not retaining head coach Wilmer Cabrera

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Montreal Impact's newly appointed head coach Wilmer Cabrera speaks to media in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact will not be bringing back head coach Wilmer Cabrera for the next Major League Soccer season.

The Impact announced Thursday that Cabrera’s contract has expired and will not be extended.

The 52-year-old Cabrera joined the Impact Aug. 21 to replace the fired Remi Garde. Montreal went 2-4-1 in MLS play under Cabrera as the club fell short of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at 12-17-5.

He had better success in the Canadian Championship, leading the Impact to a victory over Toronto FC in the final.

“I want to thank the Montreal Impact for the two months I have spent in this beautiful city working with the club,” Cabrera said in a statement. “Our agreement has ended, which from the beginning was only for two months. I feel proud that we have won the Canadian Championship, a title that the supporters and the club were looking to win since 2014.”

The Impact said efforts to find a new head coach are under way.

