Montreal Impact notch late win to go second in the Eastern Conference

Montreal Impact 1, Chicago Fire 0

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Impact midfielder Omar Browne scores a late winner against Chicago Fire. Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Omar Browne scored in the 83rd minute in his Major League Soccer debut as the Montreal Impact defeated the Chicago Fire 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

Evan Bush made two saves for his fifth clean sheet of the season for the Impact (5-3-2), who have won two games in a row for the first time this year.

Goalkeeper David Ousted made one save for the Fire (2-4-3), who have lost two consecutive games by a 1-0 score line after going unbeaten for four straight.

Browne broke the scoreless deadlock with seven minutes remaining in the match. The 24-year-old, who signed with Montreal on loan three weeks ago, took on two Fire defenders along the touchline, fired a shot off midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and tapped the rebound past Ousted.

The newly acquired Panamanian striker came off the bench as a substitute in the 40th minute for the injured Clément Bayiha. Browne, the nephew of former Impact player Roberto Brown, saluted the 15,758 in attendance at Saputo Stadium after his goal.

The Impact have recorded four straight clean sheets at home dating back to last season. Montreal is unbeaten at Saputo Stadium in its past eight MLS matches and is 11-1-2 at home in the past 14.

Portland Timbers 2, Toronto FC 1

Jeremy Ebobisse broke a tie on a diving header in the 70th minute in the Portland Timbers’ 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in windy conditions on Saturday. Bill Tuiloma tied it for Portland (2-5-1) in the 22nd minute on a volley off a corner kick. The Timbers won for the first time at BMO Field. Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (4-2-1) in the 20th.

Philadelphia Union 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Polish striker Kacper Przybylko scored his first MLS goal to pull Philadelphia even in the 66th minute in the tie with Vancouver. Making his first start for the Union (4-3-2), Przybylko got past defenders Doneil Henry and Erik Godoy and beat goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau with a low shot. Philadelphia’s Matt Freese made four saves, allowing only Henry’s goal in the 41st minute. Crepeau made two saves for Vancouver (1-5-3).