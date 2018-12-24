 Skip to main content

Sports Montreal Impact re-sign defender Bacary Sagna to one-year deal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Montreal Impact re-sign defender Bacary Sagna to one-year deal

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Defender Bacary Sagna has re-signed with the Montreal Impact, agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Defender Bacary Sagna has re-signed with the Montreal Impact, agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday.

Sagna accumulated 810 minutes of play over nine games with the Impact in 2018. The team earned a record of five wins, three losses and one draw, conceding just 12 goals with him on the field. He also scored a goal in September against the New York Red Bulls.

“I am very satisfied that Bacary carries on with the club,” said Impact head coach Remi Garde. “He played a big role in our good second half to the season in 2018 and I am sure he will once again be an important part of the Impact in 2019.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sagna played 10 seasons in the Premier League, from 2007 to 2017, taking part in 267 games with Arsenal and Manchester City. He notably scored four goals and added 19 assists, contributing to 95 clean sheets for his teams. He was named to the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Team of the Year in 2007-08 and 2010-11 and won one FA Cup and one League Cup.

On the international scene, Sagna represented the French national team 65 times, taking part in two editions of the FIFA World Cup, in 2010 and 2014, and in Euro 2016, during which he played every minute of the European tournament, including the final against Portugal. He made his debut with the senior team on Aug. 22, 2007, against Slovakia. His last appearance was on Oct. 7, 2016, for a World Cup qualifying game against Bulgaria. He also played for France in his youth.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers