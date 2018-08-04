 Skip to main content

Montreal Impact settles for 1-1 draw with visiting D.C. United

The Canadian Press

Yamil Asad scored in the 70th minute to give D.C. United and their new star striker Wayne Rooney a 1-1 draw with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Matteo Mancosu scored early for Montreal (9-13-1), which is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games but only 0-1-2 in its last three.

D.C., coming off a win over Colorado on Rooney’s first MLS goal, is 2-2-1 since the former Manchester United star signed with the club (4-9-6), which sits last in the MLS Eastern Conference but has games in hand on all opponents.

Rooney had several chances, including a shot from inside the penalty area in the 65th minute that goalkeeper Evan Bush smartly pushed over the bar.

The Impact had the only goal in a wild first half that saw each team hit a post and a crossbar.

Only five minutes in, Saphir Taider and Ignacio Piatti played a give and go down the left side. Piatti cut inside for a shot that went off Kofi Opare to Mancosu, who spun and blasted a shot under the crossbar for his third goal of the season.

Two minutes later, Montreal’s Alejandro Silva hit a post with a soft shot. Taider hammered one off a crossbar in the 31st, but D.C. had their own chances, with Rooney hitting a post on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box in the 37th. Russell Canouse had hit a crossbar moments earlier.

D.C. had five free kicks from dangerous areas in the half.

The visitors tied it in the 70th when Luciano Acosta slipped the ball toward two onrushing teammates, with Asad getting there just ahead of Rooney to slot it inside the near post for his ninth of the season.

Taider hit yet another post in the 75th minute on a free kick.

Piatti was shown the yellow card just over a minute in for getting an elbow up with defender Kofi Opare draped over his back.

Montreal fullback Daniel Lovitz sat out with a concussion and was replaced by Jukka Raitala.

