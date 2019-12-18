 Skip to main content

Soccer

Montreal Impact sign Canadian midfielder Samuel Piette to three-year contract

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Canada midfielder Samuel Piette (6) tries to fend off U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan (15) and forward Jordan Morris (11) during first half of CONCACAF Nations League soccer action in Toronto on Oct. 15, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact signed Canadian midfielder Samuel Piette to a three-year contract on Wednesday.

The deal includes an option for the 2023 season.

“We are very happy, as he is, to have found an agreement that shows mutual respect, as there was interest from both sides to reach this conclusion,” said Impact sporting director Olivier Renard. “We wanted Samuel to stay with the club and I want to thank him to have trust in our project.

“He will be able to continue his contribution on and off the field.”

Over the last three seasons with the Impact, the 25-year-old from Repentigny, Que., has started 70 regular-season games for the Major League Soccer club and recorded four assists.

At the international level, Piette has four assists in 46 games — including 32 starts — with the Canadian national team.

Piette has previously played in Spain, Germany and France.

