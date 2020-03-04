 Skip to main content

Soccer

Montreal Impact sign midfielder Victor Wanyama from Tottenham

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama reacts after losing in a penalty shootout to Colchester United on Sept. 24, 2019.

DAVID KLEIN/Reuters

The Montreal Impact have signed midfielder Victor Wanyama as a designated player from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Wanyama joined the Thierry Henry-led side through a free transfer. He is now under contract with the Impact for the next three seasons.

“When I spoke with Thierry Henry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice,” Wanyama said through a statement released by the Impact. “He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete.”

The Kenyan midfielder scored seven goals in 97 career appearances with the North London-based club. He was part of the team’s 2018-19 run to the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool.

The 28-year old has also suited up for Beerschot, Celtic, and Southampton.

