Montreal Impact sign teenagers Keesean Ferdinand, Tomas Giraldo to homegrown player contracts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Montreal Impact sign teenagers Keesean Ferdinand, Tomas Giraldo to homegrown player contracts

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Montreal Impact have signed teenagers Keesean Ferdinand and Tomas Giraldo to homegrown player contracts.

The 16-year-old Ferdinand, a defender, is the youngest player from the Impact academy to join the MLS team. Giraldo is a 17-year-old midfielder.

The Impact describe both players as “off-roster homegrown” talent, saying they cannot dress for the first team until they are placed on the roster. Montreal can activate them at any time as long as there is room in the salary cap.

Story continues below advertisement

They are the 19th and 20th players to sign a homegrown player deal with the Impact.

“Keesean is a player that can play in the middle and on both sides of the defence, like he showed during training camp in Florida,” Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement.

Ferdinand, who was playing with the Impact under-19 side, joined the Montreal academy in 2014 at the age of 10. He becomes the first player to go through the Impact pre-academy (under-11) system to sign a contract with the first team.

“A dream I’ve had since I was young comes true,” said Ferdinand. “Every hour on the field, every duel won, every loss and every win helped me grow and improve. Realizing that the club that formed me trusts me at a young age is the proof that everything is possible if you are determined and if you have a good work ethic.”

Born in Medellin, Colombia, Giraldo was eight when he came to Canada, joining the Impact academy in 2015.

“It’s a goal I set myself many years ago,” he said of signing is first pro contract. “It’s something that makes me very proud. It also allows me to follow a family tradition. I hope it’s only the beginning of a great story.”

Ferdinand, from Riviere-des-Prairies, Que., and Giraldo, from Montreal, both represented Canada at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil in 2019.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies