Soccer Montreal Impact signs Martinique international Harry Novillo

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Montreal Impact have signed Martinique international striker/winger Harry Novillo.

The two-year deal, with an option year, will be confirmed after the native of France receives his international transfer certificate and undergoes a medical.

The 26-year-old Novillo most recently played for Johor Darul Ta’zim F.C., in the Malaysian first division, at the start of 2018.

Novillo was named to the Australian A-League Team of the Season following the 2015-16 campaign with Melbourne City. He also scored one goal in two Australian Cup games.

Novillo played two games for the Martinique national team in 2014. He also has experience with France’s under-17 and under-19 teams.

“I’m very happy to join the Impact and I’m excited to face this MLS challenge,” Novillo said in a statement. “I’m impatient to begin playing again. I want to help my coach and my teammates win, because my goal is to win titles here. I’m eager to give our supporters positive emotions.”

