 Skip to main content

Soccer Montreal Impact surrenders win to LA Galaxy in 2-1 defeat

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Montreal Impact surrenders win to LA Galaxy in 2-1 defeat

CARSON, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Uriel Antuna gave Los Angeles the lead in the 50th minute, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 27th goal of the season and the Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact Saturday.

Ibrahimovic gave Los Angeles (15-13-3) a 1-0 advantage in the 31st minute with a shot 9 yards out from the centre of the box, assisted by Antuna. Lassi Lappalainen tied it for Montreal (11-17-4) at 1-1 in the 48th minute on a header 10 yards out from the centre of the box, assisted by Saphir Taider.

Antuna sealed the victory for Los Angeles in the 50th minute with a shot 11 yards out from the centre of the box, assisted by Ibrahimovic.

Story continues below advertisement

The Galaxy outshot the Impact 25 to 14, with 12 shots on goal to 3 for Montreal.

Los Angeles drew seven corner kicks, committed seven fouls and was given one yellow card. Montreal drew five corner kicks, committed one foul and was not carded.

The Galaxy’s next match is Wednesday on the road at Real Salt Lake, and the Impact next play Sunday at home against Atlanta United.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter