Montreal Impact transfer Alejandro Silva to Paraguayan side for club-record $4-million

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva, right, challenges Columbus Crew SC's Wil Trapp during second-half MLS soccer action in Montreal on Oct. 6, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Impact has transferred Uruguayan midfielder Alejandro Silva to Paraguayan side Club Olimpia.

The Major League Soccer team said the amount of the transfer was in excess of $4 million and is the biggest transfer in club history.

Silva joined the Impact in March and scored five goals and registered 11 assists in 31 regular season games, including 27 starts.

He also scored one goal in two Canadian Championship games.

“I thank Alejandro for his important contribution this past season,” Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. “His daily professionalism and his desire to win greatly helped the team progress. He was very keen to take a new sporting opportunity that would also allow him to be closer to his family. I wish him a lot of success in the future.”

Silva had previously played with Club Olimpia on two occasions during his career, helping the team reach the Copa Libertadores final in 2013.

