Montreal Impact transfer Alejandro Silva to Paraguayan side for club-record $4-million

The Montreal Impact has transferred Uruguayan midfielder Alejandro Silva to Paraguayan side Club Olimpia.
The Major League Soccer team said the amount of the transfer was in excess of $4 million and is the biggest transfer in club history.
Silva joined the Impact in March and scored five goals and registered 11 assists in 31 regular season games, including 27 starts.
He also scored one goal in two Canadian Championship games.
“I thank Alejandro for his important contribution this past season,” Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. “His daily professionalism and his desire to win greatly helped the team progress. He was very keen to take a new sporting opportunity that would also allow him to be closer to his family. I wish him a lot of success in the future.”
Silva had previously played with Club Olimpia on two occasions during his career, helping the team reach the Copa Libertadores final in 2013.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.