Jose Mourinho’s Roma was routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, the first time the Portuguese manager has seen one of his team’s concede six goals in a game.

Roma is one of the big favourites to win UEFA’s new third-tier competition but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and conceded four more goals after the break. It was the Italian team’s first loss after winning its first two group games.

Tottenham, one of the other favourites, also had a setback as it lost 1-0 to Vitesse in the Netherlands.

In the Europa League, West Ham and 10-man Lyon both earned a third-straight victory to remain the last two teams in Europe’s second-tier competition with a perfect record.

Lyon came from two goals down to beat Sparta Prague 4-3 away while West Ham cruised to a 3-0 home win against Genk.

