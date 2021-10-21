 Skip to main content
Mueller scores to give Orlando City 1-1 tie with Montreal

ORLANDO, Fla.
The Canadian Press
CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, left, and Orlando City's Robin Jansson go up to try to get advantage on a head ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match. The teams tied 1-1 on Oct. 20, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

John Raoux/The Associated Press

Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night.

Orlando (12-8-10) is undefeated in its last four games.

The 25-year-old Mueller, who scored a career-best 10 goals last season, scored moments before halftime to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the season, and first since July 3.

Rudy Camacho headed in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic in the 51st minute for Montreal (11-10-9), which extended its unbeaten streak to three games.

Orlando is tied with the Philadelphia Union for third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. As of Wednesday, Orlando would win a tiebreaker between them for the No. 3 seed.

