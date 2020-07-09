 Skip to main content
Nashville SC withdraws from MLS is Back Tournament after nine players test positive for COVID-19

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ian Ayre, left, is introduced by John Ingram, right, the lead owner the Nashville MLS franchise as its first CEO on May 21, 2018, in Nashville.

Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Nashville SC has joined FC Dallas in having to pull out of the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for COVID-19.

The club said one player tested positive upon arrival July 1 at the league’s host hotel in the Orlando area. Another eight tested positive within a few days of arrival.

FC Dallas was forced to withdraw from the World Cup-style tournament on Monday in the wake of positive tests for 10 players and a coach.

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer said it had recorded four more positive COVID-19 tests over the last two days.

The league says the four tests came from two different clubs. There were 1,888 players, coaches, referees, club staff, league staff and other individuals tested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The league announced the test findings in a social media post late Wednesday. It did not identify the two clubs with positive tests.

The competition kicked off Wednesday night with Orlando City defeating expansion Inter Miami CF 2-1.

The Montreal Impact face the New England Revolution on Thursday evening.

