 Skip to main content
// //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

National Women’s Soccer League moves to allow training in small groups

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The North Carolina Courage celebrate with the championship trophy following their win over the Chicago Red Stars in an NWSL championship soccer game in Cary, N.C., on Oct. 27, 2019.

The Associated Press

The National Women’s Soccer League moved a step closer to resuming play by announcing Monday that players can start training in small groups providing it is done under league protocols and meets the requirements of local authorities.

Teams will be able to progress to full team training on May 30 providing they complete five days of small group training.

“Following the advice and counsel of our medical advisers, the NWSL is pleased to be taking the next steps to safely return to competition,” NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The small groups cannot exceed eight players during Phase 2 of the nine-team league’s return to play protocol. Players will have complete a pre-training assessment and undergo daily symptom and temperature screenings as well as other tests.

Players will have to arrive in their training gear and wear masks when arriving and departing the facility. They will be allowed to use weight rooms, training rooms and meeting rooms.

The NWSL season was originally slated to start April 18. The league allowed voluntary individual outdoor workouts on May 6.

Also Monday, English football authorities announced they have called off the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and second-tier FA Women’s Championship seasons.

The Super League is home to Canadian internationals Janine Beckie (Manchester City) and Adriana Leon (West Ham).

The two leagues suspended play April 3 due to the pandemic. Manchester City (13-2-1) was leading the standings at the time with six games remaining.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies